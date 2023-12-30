Shay Given Mourns Loss of Two Family Members Over Christmas

In a tragic turn of events, former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Shay Given, mourns the loss of two close family members during the Christmas season. Shay’s brother, the artistically talented Kieran Given, and his respected uncle, Ambrose Given, passed away due to illness.

Loss in the Given Family

Kieran Given, a well-received singer-songwriter and photographer, passed away on December 23 in Altensteig, Germany, after a recent illness. His body was laid to rest in Germany, leaving his immediate family, including his wife and two sons, his father, stepmother, brothers, and sisters, in sorrow. Kieran’s creative talents and contributions to the world of art will be remembered and missed.

Ambrose Given’s Legacy

Adding to the family’s grief, Shay’s uncle, Ambrose Given, died on Christmas Day at Donegal Hospice following a short illness. Ambrose was a respected member of the St. Mary’s GAA club in Convoy and the Finn Valley Men’s Choir. Both organizations have paid tribute to his contributions, reaffirming the positive impact he had on his community.

Shay Given’s Resilience

Shay Given, who earned 134 caps playing for the Republic of Ireland and lost his mother at a tender age of four, is now a TV pundit and has been involved in charity work for cancer support. He has previously spoken about using his grief as a source of strength and the profound impact of his mother’s death on his family. The recent losses are bound to test his resilience yet again.