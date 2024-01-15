en English
Aviation

Shannon Airport Soars High with 29% Growth in 2023, Eyes Future in Renewable Energy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Shannon Airport, a significant player in Ireland’s aviation landscape, has marked its best year since 2009, witnessing a robust 29% growth in passenger numbers in 2023. The airport handled an impressive 1.958 million passengers, a substantial increase across various markets, indicating a strong recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Exponential Growth Across Markets

The growth was not confined to one particular region but was seen across the board. Traffic to Continental Europe rose by a remarkable 41%, and UK traffic saw an increase of 31%. Transatlantic passengers weren’t far behind with a 24% growth. This surge in activity has had a profound impact on the economy, contributing nearly €4 billion to Ireland’s GDP and supporting over 20,300 jobs.

New and Expanded Services Driving Growth

The remarkable growth can be attributed in part to new and expanded services. Ryanair added routes to Naples, Porto, Béziers, and Liverpool, while Aer Lingus launched a new service to Paris Charles de Gaulle. United Airlines also introduced a daily service to Chicago. Additionally, Delta Air Lines is set to resume its seasonal service from Shannon to New York JFK in May, increasing the total number of US services to five.

Government Support and Future Plans

Shannon Airport’s CEO, Mary Considine, acknowledged the airport’s temporary inclusion in the Regional Airports Programme as a significant factor in its recovery. The programme provided crucial support in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Considine continues to push for the airport’s permanent inclusion in the program, foreseeing further economic benefits and alignment with the government’s regional development goals.

Shannon Airport was also recognized as the best Irish airport brand by Red C in 2023. Considine emphasized the airport’s commitment to maintaining a customer-focused approach and expanding its commercial property portfolio in 2024.

Looking ahead, Considine highlighted the airport’s strategic location for the potential development of sustainable aviation technology and green fuel production. With the Shannon Estuary poised to become a significant global hub for renewable energy, specifically offshore wind energy, the future looks bright for Shannon Airport.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

