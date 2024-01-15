Severe Winter Weather Causes Disruption Across Ireland

On a chilly Monday morning, Ireland found itself in the grip of a winter shock. After a night punctuated by thunderstorms and lightning, a sudden temperature drop and heavy snowfall plunged the country into chaos. Unprepared for the harsh conditions, the midlands and north-eastern regions bore the brunt of the impact, with roads congested with traffic and stranded lorries, leading to extended commute times.

Widespread Disruptions

The inclement weather led to widespread school closures, as school buses became inoperable in the treacherous conditions. Children across the country found themselves with an unexpected day off, even as parents grappled with the logistical challenges posed by the sudden weather change. Despite patches of sunny weather, the snow showed no signs of melting by afternoon, prompting the Automobile Association to advise against using cars for travel.

A Silver Lining Amidst the Storm

Amidst the turmoil, a heartwarming tale emerged. Kathleen Kinch, who found herself stuck in a traffic jam on Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, gave birth to a baby girl on a bus. Both mother and child were promptly taken to the Rotunda Hospital and are reported to be in good health. As a gesture of goodwill, the national transport company gifted Kathleen a free commuter ticket worth over £100.

Weather Warnings

Met Éireann issued yellow status low-temperature and ice warnings for all of Ireland, with separate warnings for Northern Ireland issued by the Met Office. The warnings, valid between Sunday and Monday, forecasted the potential for icy patches, freezing fog, and sleet or snow showers. The cold weather, according to Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, could result in difficult travel conditions and affect animal welfare, and people should expect more warnings as the week progresses.

This event, reported by RT News on November 21, 1977, serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the resilience of the human spirit as the country came together to weather the storm.