Rural Cork Supported by Over €450,000 Funding from 2023 CLAR Programme

In a significant move to bolster rural communities, the 2023 CLÁR Programme has allocated a substantial sum of over €450,000 to support 11 distinct community projects in Cork, Ireland. This funding forms part of ‘Measure 1’ of the scheme, aimed at aiding small-scale projects in rural areas that have been affected by population decline.

Spectrum of Benefitting Initiatives

The range of initiatives set to benefit from this allocation is broad, covering the development of community and sports facilities, the establishment of youth clubs, and the creation of playgrounds, sensory gardens, and walking tracks. The grants awarded span from €50,000 to around €14,000, thus ensuring a widespread impact across a variety of sectors.

Key Recipients and Projects

Among the noteworthy recipients are Durrus & District Community Council and Ballydehob Community Council. Each of these councils has been granted €50,000. The former will use the funds for the development of an all-weather playing pitch, while the latter plans to upgrade their community tennis courts. Other significant projects that will be funded include the development of Lyre Community Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), the construction of a new playground in Castlemagner, and essential roof repairs for the Millstreet Community Hall.

Additional Community Enhancements

Furthermore, the Rockchapel Community Centre is set to extend its kitchen facilities with the received funds. Timoleague Community Association will enhance its playground equipment, Inchigeela plans to redevelop its Community Island Park, and Baltimore’s Wild Atlantic Pool and Fitness Centre will refurbish its gym. In addition, Ballineen & Enniskeane Development Association will renovate its playground, and a family-oriented forest nature trail will be established in Muinefliuch.