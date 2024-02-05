RTÉ Invests in Irish Language Children's TV Amid Financial Crisis

In the midst of financial turbulence, Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ has received a government bailout of €16 million following a scandal over secret payments. However, within this challenging landscape, RTÉ is embarking on an investment of €80,000 to localize popular children's television shows in the Irish language, part of a broader cost-cutting strategy that includes staff reductions and salary caps.

The Investment in Irish Language Children's Television

The broadcaster has issued tenders for the dubbing of the ninth season of the globally adored 'Peppa Pig', known as 'Peppa Muc' in Irish, and the second season of 'Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go'. These two franchises have captured the hearts of children worldwide, and now RTÉ aims to bring the magic of these shows to Irish-speaking audiences.

The Process of Localization

The localization process is no easy task. It involves the casting of Irish-speaking actors, meticulous translation of scripts, and careful editing of episodes. This undertaking requires a high level of precision and respect for the original content, with oversight from the original licensors, giants of the toy industry, Hasbro and Mattel. These companies demand accurate translations, and they retain approval rights over voice artists and character names, ensuring the integrity of their franchises in the Irish market.

Broadcast Plans

Despite the financial struggles, RTÉ stands firm in its commitment to this project. The broadcaster is ambitiously planning to have the Irish-language versions of these shows ready for broadcast by the close of summer. The investment in these beloved children's shows, amidst a time of financial challenge, showcases RTÉ's commitment to promoting the Irish language and offering quality content to its audiences.