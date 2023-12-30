en English
Ireland

RNLI Declines Donation from Fox Hunting Supporters, Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a revered charity, has stirred controversy after declining a prospective donation from the Dungarvan Foxhounds Supporters’ Club located in Ireland. This decision has incited backlash from rural communities, including Harry Legge-Bourke, the brother of the former nanny of Princes William and Harry, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Donation Rejection on Ethical Grounds

The RNLI’s refusal of the donation is grounded in the belief that the source of funds should align with the organization’s values. Fox hunting, despite being legal in Ireland, is a practice that generates intense emotion and is outlawed in many areas where the RNLI operates, including Great Britain. By declining donations associated with fox hunting, the RNLI aims to stay true to its ethical standards, even if it means rejecting financial aid.

Rural Community’s Disappointment

The decision has not been well-received by certain sections of the rural community. Harry Legge-Bourke expressed his perplexity at the RNLI’s stance, while Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, voiced his disappointment. McCartney underscored the fact that the rejected funds were collected by rural residents partaking in a lawful activity. He further appealed to the RNLI to reconsider its position to avoid estranging the rural community.

Future Implications

The RNLI’s decision may have far-reaching implications. On one hand, it establishes a precedent for charities to align their funding sources with their ethical standards, potentially influencing future fundraising efforts. On the other hand, it risks alienating a significant portion of the population engaging in legal activities. The RNLI’s rejection of the donation is a clear demonstration of its commitment to uphold its values, regardless of the potential financial implications. However, the move has also sparked a social media clash between the pro- and anti-hunting lobby, revealing deep-seated divides in societal perspectives on fox hunting.

Ireland Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

