Ireland

Revitalizing Donegal: Council Offers Substantial Grants to Tackle Property Vacancy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Donegal County Council, in an assertive move to address vacancy and dereliction, has launched an ambitious campaign focused on identifying and repurposing empty properties dotted across the county. The council is offering two innovative support schemes to incentivize property refurbishment, namely the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme and the Repair and Lease Scheme.

Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme is a substantial financial initiative that offers grants up to €84,000. This grant is targeted at properties that have been unoccupied for a period of over two years. The council encourages owners to utilize these funds for refurbishing these vacant spaces into livable homes, either as a primary residence for themselves or for leasing purposes.

Repair and Lease Scheme

Simultaneously, the council also offers the Repair and Lease Scheme that aims to address high demand areas for social housing. Under this scheme, generous financial incentives of up to €80,000 per unit are provided. Property owners can use these funds to refurbish their vacant properties, which are then leased back to the council. These refurbished properties form part of the council’s social housing inventory, offering a solid solution to the ever-increasing demand for suitable living spaces in the county.

Donegal County Council has invited interested parties to reach out for more information by contacting the council via email at [email protected]. This step is in line with the council’s commitment to transparency and welcoming participation from residents in its initiatives. Engaging the public in its active combat against vacancy, the council is demonstrating its commitment to the transformation of the county’s landscape and the promotion of vibrant, livable communities.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

