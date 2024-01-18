Residential Construction in Louth Hits Decade-High in 2023

Residential construction starts in Louth County soared to a decade-high in 2023, with a total of 1,118 units commencing construction. This significant upsurge, revealed in the latest data by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, marks a stark contrast to the 809 units started in 2022 and the 1,002 units in 2021.

A Record-Breaking Year for Louth County

Since the Department began its data collection in 2014, Louth's 2023 figure stands as the highest number of commencements in the county. Yet, these numbers are still trailing behind the records set during the Celtic Tiger years in the early to mid-2000s. To put into perspective, 1,789 units were started in 2004, and an even more impressive 2,007 units in 2005.

Trends in One-Off Units

A contrasting trend was noted in the commencement of one-off units in Louth, which saw a decline in 2023. A total of 80 units were started, down from 126 in 2022 and 151 in 2021. This figure represents the lowest number of one-off commencements since 2015.

National Upsurge in New Home Commencements

On a national level, the housing sector experienced a robust growth with 32,801 new home commencements in 2023. This marked a 21.5% increase over the previous year and the highest since 2014. The month of December 2023 alone witnessed a staggering 3,167 new home commencements, representing a 76% increase from December 2022. This is the highest number for December on record since the Department started tracking data in 2014.

A Commencement Notice serves as a formal notification to a Building Control Authority with the intent to start construction work. It is a mandatory requirement that must be submitted within a specific timeframe before the construction work begins.