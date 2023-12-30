Record Passport Applications in Ireland; Over 1 Million Received in 2023

In a record-setting year, the Passport Service of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland received over one million passport applications in 2023, with an anticipated issuance of approximately 950,000 passports by the end of the year. This comes as the Passport Online service has expanded to accommodate 175 additional countries, enabling 99.9% of all first-time and renewal applicants worldwide to apply online.

Streamlining the Online Application Process

Significant improvements have been made to the online application process, particularly for children’s first passports. Most adult renewals are now being processed within an impressive two working days. The Foreign Birth Registration (FBR) process has also seen a massive reduction in processing time, with a decrease of 75%. The time frame has plummeted from over two and a half years in 2022 to a mere eight months currently, a testament to the efficiency of the revamped system.

Record FBR Applications and Overseas Deaths

Over 36,000 FBR applications were approved in 2023. However, the department also reported the highest number of Irish deaths overseas, with consular assistance provided to 381 families. This is a 12% increase from the previous year, and several of these deaths were related to medical or cosmetic procedures abroad.

Commendation and Caution from the Tánaiste

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin showered praise on the Passport Service staff for their exceptional dedication and work, especially in light of the challenges of the previous years. Despite the commendation, he also advised travelers to ensure their passports are valid and to utilize the streamlined online application process for renewals and first-time applications.

With another busy year anticipated for the passport service in 2024, the department is gearing up to maintain its high standards of service and efficiency.