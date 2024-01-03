Quintessential Country Home in North Sligo Draws Global Interest

A quintessential country home, nestled in the tranquil greenery of Drum East, Rathcormac, North Sligo, awaits a new owner. Carrying a guide price of 895,000 euros, this property, built in 1996, seamlessly blends the charm of a traditional cottage with the elegance of modern architecture. Its stone-fronted façade stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of rustic Irish design.

Secluded Sanctuary Amidst Nature

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this residence offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion. Hidden from the road, the property is surrounded by a lush expanse of trees and hedges, creating an intimate oasis. It boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering ample space for a family.

Equine Enthusiast’s Dream

The expansive yard houses three stables, a tack room, four other outbuildings, and a Dutch barn, catering to equine enthusiasts or hobby farmers. The 21-acre farmland, enclosed by mature hedges and trees, includes multiple paddocks ideal for animal grazing.

A Blend of Rustic Charm and Modern Living

The interior of the house strikes a balance between the charm of yesteryears and today’s living standards. The two living rooms, featuring decorative stained-glass panes, dual aspect windows, a large bay window, and an antique fireplace with a wood burner stove, radiate cozy warmth. The kitchen/dining area combines rustic appeal with modern amenities, creating a comfortable space that pays homage to Irish country heritage.

Convenient Location with Global Interest

Its location is a significant draw, with proximity to beaches, golf courses, and easy transportation via the N4 and N17 highways and the nearby Ireland West Airport at Knock. Cianan Duff of Savills Ireland reports considerable interest in the property from national and international buyers, particularly those with equine interests or seeking space and privacy.