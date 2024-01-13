en English
Ireland

Quaint Stone Cottage in Laois Countryside Listed for Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Quaint Stone Cottage in Laois Countryside Listed for Sale

A quaint stone cottage, nestled within the idyllic Laois countryside in Ireland, has been put up for sale, with a price tag of 135,000. The cozy one-bedroom cottage, situated in the serene Cappakeel, Emo locale, sits on a robust 0.6-acre site, exuding an irresistible allure for potential buyers.

Renovation-Ready Property

Though requiring significant refurbishments, the cottage presents a unique opportunity for those with a flair for interior design and architecture. It offers a blank canvas for the new owners to transform and infuse their personal style, creating a home that truly reflects their taste and lifestyle.

Accessibility and Amenities

Despite its rural location, the property boasts excellent connectivity, attributed to its close proximity to the M7 motorway. It also enjoys the advantage of being near prominent local schools in Emo, Portlaoise, and Vicarstown, making it an ideal choice for families with school-aged children. The cottage is equipped with essential utilities – a septic tank, a well, and a mains electricity connection – ensuring a comfortable living experience.

Market Listing

The property listing is available on Daft.ie, a renowned real estate platform in Ireland. The auctioneer has touted the cottage as an attractive option for a growing family. While the price might seem steep for a one-bedroom property requiring renovation, its desirable location, combined with the potential to customize, might prove to be a worthwhile investment for the right buyer.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

