Prestigious 124-Acre Property Adjacent to Mount Juliet Golf Club Hits Market, Auction Set for March 22

Adjacent to the prestigious Mount Juliet Golf & Country Club, a stunning 124-acre property in Jerpoint West, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, is set to be auctioned off, promising a unique opportunity for investors and developers alike. Jointly marketed by Kilkenny-based Donohoe Town & Country and Goffs Property of Kill, Co. Kildare, the auction is scheduled to take place at the Clubhouse Hotel in Kilkenny City on Friday, March 22, at 3pm. This sale is stirring considerable interest due to the location's fame and its proximity to the globally recognized golf course.

Advertisment

Unmatched Location and Potential

"It's situated beside the main gates of Mount Juliet," Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town & Country highlights the property's prime location. The land, extending down to the River Nore with fishing rights, presents a breathtakingly picturesque setting perfect for a range of uses, including a potential luxury estate or an equestrian center. With 100 acres dedicated to tillage, the remaining land is a mix of forestry and grass, offering a diverse landscape that meets various landowner needs in today's environmentally conscious times.

Details of the Sale

Advertisment

The farm is being offered in a choice of lots: Lot 1 consisting of 72.7 acres, Lot 2 at 51.3 acres, and Lot 3 being the entire holding of approximately 124 acres. The pre-auction guide price ranges between €16-€18,000 per acre, reflecting the property's substantial value and appeal. The auction's timing and the property's features make this an exceptionally noteworthy event in the real estate calendar, especially for those looking to invest in high-quality land with significant potential for development or personal use.

Implications for the Local Market

This sale not only underscores the attractiveness of Kilkenny and its environs as prime real estate locations but also signals a robust interest in agricultural and leisure properties in Ireland. The proximity to Thomastown, Kilkenny City, and the M9, coupled with the land's diverse potential uses, positions this auction as a pivotal moment for the local market, likely setting benchmarks for future transactions in the region.

As the auction date approaches, potential buyers and the local community eagerly anticipate the outcome, recognizing the transformative impact this sale could have on the area's landscape. The unique blend of luxury, leisure, and agricultural potential makes this property a rare gem on the market, inviting reflection on the evolving dynamics of land use and ownership in Ireland's picturesque countryside.