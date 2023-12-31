en English
Ireland

Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Long before the English language set foot on the Emerald Isle, the Irish countryside was divided into thousands of townlands. These traditional Irish land divisions, varying in size from a few acres to thousands, are steeped in history and deeply rooted in the country’s rural identity. Despite their official use waning in the mid-20th century, they continue to hold a cherished place in Irish life, serving as an emblem of one’s origins and cultural connection. The Ulster Historical Foundation, under the guidance of research consultant Andrew Kane, has embarked on an ambitious project to catalogue this crucial aspect of Irish history.

The Townland Atlas of Ulster

Andrew Kane’s passion project, the Townland Atlas of Ulster, is a testament to the enduring relevance of townlands. The atlas meticulously documents all 16,250 townlands and 78 baronies in Ulster, offering an in-depth look at their historical significance. Drawing upon early 17th-century estate system maps, it includes intricate details such as landlord ownership, parish boundaries, and estates, painting a vivid picture of Ireland’s rural past.

A Personal Connection to History

Kane’s motivation to preserve this heritage isn’t merely academic – it’s deeply personal. His family has been tied to the townland of Coolhill, Aghadowey, for centuries, a connection that underscores the emotional significance of these land divisions. Substantial narratives like these abound in contemporary Irish society, highlighting the enduring connection between individuals and their respective townlands.

Living Narratives of Townlands

Take, for instance, Liam, a small business owner whose enterprise is a nod to his townland’s industrious past, or Hugh and Lorraine, whose commitment to their townland has seen them return after years abroad. These stories demonstrate that townlands are more than mere geographical locations; they are integral to the cultural fabric and personal histories of those who inhabit them. The Townland Atlas of Ulster is thus a tribute to this rich tapestry of tales, preserving them for future generations and reinforcing the importance of townlands in Ireland’s historical and cultural narrative.

Ireland
