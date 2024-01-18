Ørsted Commits to Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm Investment, Powers Ireland’s Green Future

On January 18, 2024, Danish renewable energy company Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) made a definitive commitment to the Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary, Ireland. This decision marks the launch of Ørsted’s 22nd wind farm on the emerald isle, underlining the company’s sustained commitment to advancing renewable energy.

Investing in Ireland’s Green Future

The Farranrory wind farm is set to feature nine wind turbines capable of generating a significant 43.2 megawatts (MW) of green electricity. This amount of renewable energy is enough to power approximately 25,000 Irish homes. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2026, after which Ørsted’s total operational capacity across solar power and onshore wind in Ireland and Northern Ireland will exceed 500 MW.

A Successful Bid for a Sustainable Ireland

The investment decision follows the Farranrory project’s successful bid in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 3 (RESS 3) auction held by the Irish Government in September 2023. The average strike price in the auction was EUR 100.47 per MWh, highlighting the competitive nature of renewable energy projects. Alongside Farranrory, Ørsted has also recently decided to invest in the Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, marking the company’s first foray into solar energy projects in Ireland.

The Road to Energy Independence

Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, emphasised the crucial role of wind energy in the transition to renewable energy, stating, ‘The Farranrory Wind Farm will play a pivotal role in providing green energy to the Irish grid, reducing electricity costs for consumers, and aiding Ireland’s energy independence.’

Ørsted’s investment also includes the necessary infrastructure for grid connection, signalling the company’s commitment to integrated and efficient renewable energy solutions. As a global leader in green energy, Ørsted operates various renewable energy facilities and is acknowledged for its climate action efforts, including having its net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).