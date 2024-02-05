O'Rourke Calls on ESB to Tackle Frequent Power Outages in Coosan

Local Councillor Aengus O'Rourke of the Fianna Fáil political party is making a fervent call to the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) to rectify the frequent power outages in Coosan. Storm Isha has left its imprint in the form of extended electricity cuts, leaving the denizens of Coosan grappling with darkness for several days. The severity of this issue is underlined by a resident's report of 17 power cuts in a single year, 2023, with consequent losses including the contents of a freezer on nine distinct occasions.

Infrastructure 'Not Fit for Purpose'

O'Rourke has been vocal in his criticism of the current power supply infrastructure, branding it as 'not fit for purpose'. The situation calls for an immediate influx of investment to bolster the reliability of the electrical network in Coosan.

The Disparity Between Plan and Reality

Despite the international reputation of ESB and its ambitious 'Networks for Net Zero Strategy' that projects an investment of roughly €10 billion by 2030 for a smarter electricity network in Ireland, O'Rourke points out the gaping chasm between these plans and the reality faced by Coosan residents. The frequency of power outages has disrupted the rhythm of daily life, casting a shadow over households, schools, and business operations.

Seeking a Resolution

O'Rourke is prepared to bring this issue to the forefront at the forthcoming Athlone Moate Municipal District meeting. He is also urging the management of ESB Networks to engage in a dialogue with the council to seek a tangible resolution.