Opening a New Chapter in Affordable Housing at Kiltiernan Wood

In a significant stride towards addressing housing needs, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Tuath Housing have unveiled the first phase of a housing development at Kiltiernan Wood on Enniskerry Road, marking the introduction of 24 cost rental homes. This introductory phase is a stepping stone to a larger plan of constructing 72 cost rental homes on the site, featuring 63 two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom apartments.

Financing and Affordability

The financial scaffold for these homes is built upon the Department of Housing's Cost Rental Equity Loan scheme and the Housing Finance Agency. Notably, these homes will be available at significantly reduced rental rates of €1,425 for a two-bed and €1,550 for a three-bed, presenting a stark contrast to the average rent in the Kilternan area.

Comprehensive Housing Solution

The Kiltiernan Wood development is poised to house a total of 203 residences, constituting a mix of privately-owned, private rental, social, and cost rental housing. In addition to the cost rental units, Tuath Housing has also facilitated 22 social homes, with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council contributing an additional five social homes through a part V agreement. The allocation of these properties will be determined by the council's housing waiting list.

Stakeholder Perspectives

Frank Curran, CEO of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, expressed his pride in the collaboration with Tuath Housing to provide affordable, secure tenancy options as part of their Housing Delivery Action Plan. Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien highlighted the national uptake of cost rental housing, with recent approval for 1,600 new homes. Prof Paddy Gray from Tuath emphasized the initiative's role in fostering opportunities for residents, resulting from the collaboration between public and private sectors.