Omagh’s Foundry Lane to Undergo Environmental Enhancements

The scenic town of Omagh is set to receive a significant facelift, as the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gears up to launch environmental improvement works at Foundry Lane. The project, which is being executed by construction industry veteran FP McCann Ltd, is scheduled to start on January 8 and is expected to stretch over a span of three months.

The Essence of the Project

The core of the improvements will be centered on the High Street side of Foundry Lane. Despite the extensive work to be carried out, the Council has assured that pedestrian access will be maintained through Kevlin Avenue from the car park end. The Department for Communities has stepped in to finance the scheme, which promises to upgrade footways, lighting, drainage, and street furniture.

Boosting Appeal and Accessibility

These enhancements aim to significantly uplift the area’s visual appeal and pedestrian accessibility. As the Council embarks on this ambitious project, the overarching goal is to create a more welcoming, safe, and connected environment that resonates with both residents and visitors.

Emphasis on Partnership and Progress

Speaking about the initiative, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, chair of the council, underscored the importance of such projects in fostering district improvements. He highlighted the council’s unwavering commitment to partnerships that spur progress and shape an environment conducive to living, working, visiting, and investing.

Furthermore, the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are set to host a Funding and Advice Fair on the 18th of January 2024. This event provides a platform for groups and individuals to engage with representatives from a diverse range of funding and support agencies. With over thirty agencies expected to attend, the fair is yet another testament to the Council’s dedication to community engagement and development.