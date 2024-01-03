en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Omagh’s Foundry Lane to Undergo Environmental Enhancements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Omagh’s Foundry Lane to Undergo Environmental Enhancements

The scenic town of Omagh is set to receive a significant facelift, as the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gears up to launch environmental improvement works at Foundry Lane. The project, which is being executed by construction industry veteran FP McCann Ltd, is scheduled to start on January 8 and is expected to stretch over a span of three months.

The Essence of the Project

The core of the improvements will be centered on the High Street side of Foundry Lane. Despite the extensive work to be carried out, the Council has assured that pedestrian access will be maintained through Kevlin Avenue from the car park end. The Department for Communities has stepped in to finance the scheme, which promises to upgrade footways, lighting, drainage, and street furniture.

Boosting Appeal and Accessibility

These enhancements aim to significantly uplift the area’s visual appeal and pedestrian accessibility. As the Council embarks on this ambitious project, the overarching goal is to create a more welcoming, safe, and connected environment that resonates with both residents and visitors.

Emphasis on Partnership and Progress

Speaking about the initiative, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, chair of the council, underscored the importance of such projects in fostering district improvements. He highlighted the council’s unwavering commitment to partnerships that spur progress and shape an environment conducive to living, working, visiting, and investing.

Furthermore, the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are set to host a Funding and Advice Fair on the 18th of January 2024. This event provides a platform for groups and individuals to engage with representatives from a diverse range of funding and support agencies. With over thirty agencies expected to attend, the fair is yet another testament to the Council’s dedication to community engagement and development.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final

By Salman Khan

Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations

By Mazhar Abbas

Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024

By Salman Khan

'The Armed Man': A Stirring Performance by Notable Works at St. John's ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
'The Armed Man': A Stirring Performance by Notable Works at St. John's ...
heart comment 0
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
A Month of Change: Kilkenny’s Local Politics and Business Landscape in September

By BNN Correspondents

A Month of Change: Kilkenny's Local Politics and Business Landscape in September
Irish Businessman Ignites Online Revolution with ‘Pennies for Palestine’

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Businessman Ignites Online Revolution with 'Pennies for Palestine'
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL’s Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy

By Salman Khan

Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
25 seconds
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
40 seconds
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
49 seconds
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
1 min
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
2 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
2 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
2 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
2 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
2 mins
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
4 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
14 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
55 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app