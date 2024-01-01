en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

New Year’s Day Charity Swim in Bray: A Splash for a Cause

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
New Year’s Day Charity Swim in Bray: A Splash for a Cause

The annual New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray, Co Wicklow, commenced 2024 with a splash as hundreds of participants plunged into the icy waters for a noble cause. A long-standing tradition of philanthropy, the event has raised over €350,000 since its inception in 1984, benefiting various local charities.

Dressed in Festive Spirit

Festive spirit pervaded the Bray Beach with participants, including the Bray Beach Bathers, turning up in matching outfits and jellyfish-themed umbrellas. The seafront was dotted with seasonal fancy dresses; elves, turkeys, and snowmen adorned the beach, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere.

Organized by the Bray Lions Club

The Bray Lions Club organized the event, which saw a large turnout despite the chilly weather. The beneficiaries of the raised funds included charities such as BARSS Open Group Page Homeless Support, Lakers: Meeting Special Needs, and Ardmore Rovers FC. The event’s GoFundMe page emphasized its objective to blend festive fun with fundraising for local charities.

Acknowledging the Support

Appreciation flowed for the brave swimmers, supporters, lifeguards, the Order of Malta in Ireland, Garda Traffic, and the new host, Martello Bray, for their crucial contributions in making the event a success. Emergency services were on standby during the swim, ensuring the safety of all involved, reflecting the community’s spirit of unity and shared responsibility.

In conclusion, the 2024 New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray, Co Wicklow, encapsulates the essence of community spirit and giving. It’s a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring appeal of traditions that benefit the community. As we step into 2024, events like these remind us of the importance of compassion, solidarity, and the joy of giving.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster

By Salman Khan

Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit

By Salman Khan

Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency

By Salman Khan

Irish Novels of 2024: A Literary Voyage Across Genres

By BNN Correspondents

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 13 mins
Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
heart comment 0
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events

By Salman Khan

Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

By BNN Correspondents

Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK
New Year’s Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown

By Salman Khan

New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football

By Salman Khan

Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
14 seconds
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
38 seconds
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
44 seconds
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
49 seconds
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
57 seconds
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
3 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
3 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
3 mins
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app