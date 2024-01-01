New Year’s Day Charity Swim in Bray: A Splash for a Cause

The annual New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray, Co Wicklow, commenced 2024 with a splash as hundreds of participants plunged into the icy waters for a noble cause. A long-standing tradition of philanthropy, the event has raised over €350,000 since its inception in 1984, benefiting various local charities.

Dressed in Festive Spirit

Festive spirit pervaded the Bray Beach with participants, including the Bray Beach Bathers, turning up in matching outfits and jellyfish-themed umbrellas. The seafront was dotted with seasonal fancy dresses; elves, turkeys, and snowmen adorned the beach, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere.

Organized by the Bray Lions Club

The Bray Lions Club organized the event, which saw a large turnout despite the chilly weather. The beneficiaries of the raised funds included charities such as BARSS Open Group Page Homeless Support, Lakers: Meeting Special Needs, and Ardmore Rovers FC. The event’s GoFundMe page emphasized its objective to blend festive fun with fundraising for local charities.

Acknowledging the Support

Appreciation flowed for the brave swimmers, supporters, lifeguards, the Order of Malta in Ireland, Garda Traffic, and the new host, Martello Bray, for their crucial contributions in making the event a success. Emergency services were on standby during the swim, ensuring the safety of all involved, reflecting the community’s spirit of unity and shared responsibility.

In conclusion, the 2024 New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray, Co Wicklow, encapsulates the essence of community spirit and giving. It’s a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring appeal of traditions that benefit the community. As we step into 2024, events like these remind us of the importance of compassion, solidarity, and the joy of giving.