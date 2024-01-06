New Year Ushers in Job Opportunities in Ireland’s Agri-Sector

As the new year unfolds, Ireland’s agri-sector is blooming with job opportunities, offering individuals a chance for a rewarding career change. From the Roundwood area of Co. Wicklow to Co. Kilkenny and Co. Roscommon, the green pastures of Ireland are beckoning labourers, agronomists, and dairy farm assistants.

Farm Labourer Vacancy in Co. Wicklow

A full-time farm labourer position has opened in the Roundwood area of Co. Wicklow. The job revolves around organic chickens and vegetables, demanding responsibilities such as caring for chickens, cultivating vegetables, and general maintenance. Accommodation is included, making it a viable option for those looking for a complete lifestyle shift. Previous farm work experience and the ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions are prerequisites.

Senior Agronomist at Brett Group in Co. Kilkenny

Brett Group in Co. Kilkenny is hunting for a senior agronomist. The role calls for managing an agronomy team, providing sustainable agronomic advice, managing farmer accounts, and controlling chemical stocks. It’s a demanding position requiring agricultural graduates with technical experience, but it promises a rewarding career for the right candidate.

Dairy Farm Assistant Position in Co. Roscommon

A 450-cow dairy farm in Co. Roscommon is offering a full-time dairy farm assistant position. The job involves milking, calf rearing, managing young stock, general farm duties, and some machinery work. Training will be provided to the suitable candidate, ensuring a smooth transition into the role. This position offers an excellent opportunity for those wishing to immerse themselves in Ireland’s rich dairy farming tradition.

Interested individuals can visit AgriRecruit for more information and to apply for these positions. As the new year brings new beginnings, these opportunities in Ireland’s agri-sector offer a fresh start in a rewarding and essential field.