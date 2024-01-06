en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

New Year Ushers in Job Opportunities in Ireland’s Agri-Sector

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
New Year Ushers in Job Opportunities in Ireland’s Agri-Sector

As the new year unfolds, Ireland’s agri-sector is blooming with job opportunities, offering individuals a chance for a rewarding career change. From the Roundwood area of Co. Wicklow to Co. Kilkenny and Co. Roscommon, the green pastures of Ireland are beckoning labourers, agronomists, and dairy farm assistants.

Farm Labourer Vacancy in Co. Wicklow

A full-time farm labourer position has opened in the Roundwood area of Co. Wicklow. The job revolves around organic chickens and vegetables, demanding responsibilities such as caring for chickens, cultivating vegetables, and general maintenance. Accommodation is included, making it a viable option for those looking for a complete lifestyle shift. Previous farm work experience and the ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions are prerequisites.

Senior Agronomist at Brett Group in Co. Kilkenny

Brett Group in Co. Kilkenny is hunting for a senior agronomist. The role calls for managing an agronomy team, providing sustainable agronomic advice, managing farmer accounts, and controlling chemical stocks. It’s a demanding position requiring agricultural graduates with technical experience, but it promises a rewarding career for the right candidate.

Dairy Farm Assistant Position in Co. Roscommon

A 450-cow dairy farm in Co. Roscommon is offering a full-time dairy farm assistant position. The job involves milking, calf rearing, managing young stock, general farm duties, and some machinery work. Training will be provided to the suitable candidate, ensuring a smooth transition into the role. This position offers an excellent opportunity for those wishing to immerse themselves in Ireland’s rich dairy farming tradition.

Interested individuals can visit AgriRecruit for more information and to apply for these positions. As the new year brings new beginnings, these opportunities in Ireland’s agri-sector offer a fresh start in a rewarding and essential field.

0
Agriculture Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
German Farmers Protest Against Economic and Agricultural Policies
German farmers have initiated a series of protests against government’s economic and agricultural policies, blocking roads and highways with tractors and staging demonstrations in major cities. The immediate cause of the protests, which began on a Monday, is the government’s announcement in its 2024 budget to reduce or withdraw tax breaks for agriculture. This includes
German Farmers Protest Against Economic and Agricultural Policies
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
2 hours ago
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
2 hours ago
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
Samoa's Animal Protection Society Calls for Ban on Paraquat Amid Rising Dog Poisoning Cases
9 mins ago
Samoa's Animal Protection Society Calls for Ban on Paraquat Amid Rising Dog Poisoning Cases
Court Orders Zimbabwean Chief to Return Seized Property to Teacher
52 mins ago
Court Orders Zimbabwean Chief to Return Seized Property to Teacher
Kenyan Government's New Tax on Farmers: A Double-Edged Sword?
1 hour ago
Kenyan Government's New Tax on Farmers: A Double-Edged Sword?
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
2 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
2 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
3 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
3 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
3 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
4 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
5 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
5 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
6 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app