Ireland

New Housing Development Proposed in Abbeytown, Roscommon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
New Housing Development Proposed in Abbeytown, Roscommon

The heart of Roscommon Town, Abbeytown, is set to witness a significant transformation. Sean Doyle & Sons Roscommon Ltd, an acclaimed real estate developer, has lodged plans for a new housing development in the area. The proposal outlines the construction of 19 diverse dwelling units, promising an exciting blend of residential options for future homeowners.

Breaking Down the Blueprint

The project blueprint reveals a mix of different housing types. The assembly includes nine 3-bedroom semi-detached houses, four 4-bedroom semi-detached houses, four 1-bedroom maisonettes within a single 2-storey block, and two 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow houses. The maisonettes, a new form of urban living, offer an innovative solution to the housing crisis, providing an affordable option for single individuals or couples.

Enhancing Accessibility and Parking

Alongside the residential units, the proposal also includes plans for substantial infrastructure improvements. The project envisages the demolition of existing buildings and structures on the site, making way for the new development. A total of 37 car parking spaces will be created, addressing the growing demand for parking in the area. Moreover, the plans include the establishment of a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance from the N63, promoting better connectivity and accessibility for residents.

Decision Awaited from County Planners

The application has been submitted to the Roscommon County Planners. The fate of this transformative housing project now rests in their hands, with a decision expected by late February. As the town waits with bated breath, this project holds the potential to reshape the residential landscape of Abbeytown.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

