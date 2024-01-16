New Flood Forecasting Centre Launched at Met Éireann

The government of Ireland has been briefed on the establishment of a new flood forecasting centre at Met Éireann. This development comes in response to a series of significant floods caused by storms across the country. The centre, which has been in the works for several years, is now providing daily flood guidance statements to local authorities and the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

New Forecasting Centre at Met Éireann

First reported by The Journal in December, the centre was launched early this year. The Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Eoin Sherlock, informed that the centre is expected to be fully operational by the end of January or February. The forecasting services aim to offer clear information on potential river and coastal flooding at both national and catchment scales, with plans to advance this to specific location warnings in the future.

Behind the Development

The establishment of the centre has involved the development of river and coastal models, infrastructure enhancement, and recruitment of specialized staff, including hydrometeorologists. These professionals will issue flood guidance and advisories, helping individuals and communities to prepare for and respond to potential flooding events.

Responding to Climate Change

The initiative is a direct response to the increasing frequency and intensity of floods in areas like Cork and Waterford, partly attributed to climate change. This proactive approach demonstrates the Irish government's commitment to tackling the environmental challenges posed by changing weather patterns.

As well as providing a valuable service to the public, the article underscores the importance of public support in maintaining the free access to valuable news and information.