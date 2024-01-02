Navigating the Forestry Road Licence Process: From Planning to Financial Support

As the year 2023 drew to a close, a total of 242 forestry road licences were issued, signaling an unabated interest in the development of infrastructure to bolster timber harvesting. Euroforest Ireland, a prominent figure in the forestry sector, has provided a comprehensive guide for those intrigued by the process of applying for a forestry road licence. These guidelines underscore the imperative of meticulous planning and the strict adherence to environmental norms.

From Planning to Execution

The journey to acquiring a forestry road licence commences with planning and design. Forest proprietors are encouraged to collaborate with specialists to ascertain the optimal site for the road, keeping environmental implications in mind. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may be necessitated to gauge potential impacts on habitats, water, and wildlife. Following this, applicants are required to procure the necessary permissions, which may encompass engineer reports and rights of way consents.

Construction and Conservation

Subsequently, the construction phase is initiated, with the prime objective of minimising environmental damage and preserving water quality. Measures such as adequate drainage systems are implemented to achieve this goal. Post-construction, regular maintenance and monitoring of the road are paramount to identify and rectify any issues that may emerge and to maintain the integrity of the road and its environment.

Financial Support through Grants

Financial backing is accessible via grants administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), offering up to €40 per linear meter for road construction, especially where substantial harvesting is anticipated within the next three years. These grants generally defray 70-80% of the construction costs. Upon completion of the road, forest owners are required to submit a grant claim, accompanied by documentation of expenses, to receive the allocated funding.