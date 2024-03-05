Moyross Primary's Cinematic Triumph: 'The Flight of the Wild Geese' Wins EU History Award

Corpus Christi Primary School in Moyross, Limerick, has been thrust into the European spotlight after its innovative history project clinched a prestigious European Union award. Fifty sixth-year students, under the guidance of their dedicated teachers, created an hour-long movie depicting the historical narrative of the Flight of the Wild Geese, earning them accolades for their creative approach to history teaching.

Embarking on a Historical Journey

The project, titled 'The Flight of the Wild Geese', delves into the sieges of Limerick, the march on the city by William of Orange, and its defense by Patrick Sarsfield and the Jacobite army. Filmed across iconic local landmarks such as the Treaty Stone and King John's Castle, the movie not only showcases the students' storytelling prowess but also highlights Limerick's rich historical tapestry. The movie's soundtrack, a collaborative effort featuring the children's choir of Corpus Christi, local musicians, and evocative songs like 'Birdsong' by Emma Langford, added a poignant touch to the narrative, further immersing viewers in Limerick's storied past.

Collaborative Efforts and Educational Gains

The movie's production was a concerted effort involving teachers, students, and the community, with notable contributions from local sponsors and the honorary French Consul. This ambitious project not only enriched the students' understanding of their local history but also fostered a sense of pride and community among them. Moreover, the initiative led to meaningful collaborations, including a partnership with a primary school in Quimper, France, and a cross-border initiative with schools in Derry, emphasizing the importance of shared history and cultural exchange.

A European Recognition

Corpus Christi's achievement in winning this award from among 500 entries across 45 European countries is a testament to the innovative teaching and learning happening within its walls. The school's success places Limerick and Ireland on the European stage, showcasing the potential of creative educational projects to make history engaging and relevant for students. As the school prepares to receive their award in Strasbourg, the excitement among students, teachers, and the community is palpable, marking a significant milestone in Corpus Christi's history.

This recognition by the European Union for an innovative school project not only highlights the importance of engaging students in history through creative means but also sets a precedent for educational institutions across Europe. As Corpus Christi’s students and teachers ready themselves for their moment in the spotlight in Strasbourg, their journey serves as an inspiring example of how history can be brought to life, fostering a deeper connection with our past and a greater appreciation for the narratives that shape our present.