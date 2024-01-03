en English
Ireland

Mountmellick’s Derelict Buildings Raise Concerns; A 30-Year-Old Case Resurfaces

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Mountmellick’s Derelict Buildings Raise Concerns; A 30-Year-Old Case Resurfaces

In a recent public meeting, concerns regarding the state of derelict buildings in Mountmellick, a town located in Ireland, were voiced by various public representatives. The primary focus of these concerns was the Central Garage and the Maltings buildings, both of which have been in a state of disuse for years.

The Central Garage: A Silent Witness to Economic Crash

The Central Garage, which fell into disuse following the Celtic Tiger crash, has remained unoccupied for over a decade. Despite a Section 11 notice requiring remedial works, which were reportedly completed to the council’s satisfaction, the site is still regarded as derelict by the local community. Cllr Paddy Bracken of Fianna Fáil has suggested that a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) should be considered for the site.

The Maltings: A Monument to Mismanagement?

The Maltings, a property now under the council’s ownership after being acquired through NAMA, has seen more than 80,000 euros invested into a new wall. Yet, it remains as derelict as ever, serving as a bleak welcome sign to visitors entering the town. Cllr Bracken criticized the council’s lack of progress in redeveloping the site.

A Call for Change

Cllr Ollie Clooney, an Independent, concurred with these sentiments, stating that the vacant buildings create a ‘bad vibe’ in Mountmellick. He advocated for the demolition of the Central Garage and the redevelopment of the Maltings. Originally, there were plans to convert the Maltings into luxury apartments. This issue was discussed at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, bringing to the forefront the need for urgent action.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old case of a missing woman, Imelda Keenan, has resurfaced. Imelda, originally from Mountmellick, has been missing since 1994. Despite extensive investigations, no confirmed sightings of Imelda have been reported. Gardaí and Imelda’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation, reminding us that while buildings may lie idle, life and its mysteries continue to unfold.

