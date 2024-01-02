Mixed Weather Expected in Mayo on January 3, 2024

Mayo residents can expect a mixed pattern of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday, January 3, 2024, according to the latest weather update. The day will feature alternating periods of sunshine and rain showers, with maximum temperatures expected to be mild, between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A light to moderate breeze from the west will complement the day’s weather.

Evening Forecast

As night approaches, the scattered showers are set to continue, although there will also be clear periods. The nighttime temperature in Mayo is forecasted to drop to a colder range of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. The wind will shift slightly, coming from a west to southwesterly direction.

Weather Data and Services

Record Temperatures in Ireland

In 2023, the average temperature in Ireland exceeded 11C for the first time, making it the warmest year on record according to Met Éireann. Such historical data provides a broader context for understanding the current weather patterns and their potential implications.