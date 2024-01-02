en English
Ireland

Mixed Weather Expected in Mayo on January 3, 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Mayo residents can expect a mixed pattern of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday, January 3, 2024, according to the latest weather update. The day will feature alternating periods of sunshine and rain showers, with maximum temperatures expected to be mild, between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A light to moderate breeze from the west will complement the day’s weather.

Evening Forecast

As night approaches, the scattered showers are set to continue, although there will also be clear periods. The nighttime temperature in Mayo is forecasted to drop to a colder range of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. The wind will shift slightly, coming from a west to southwesterly direction.

Weather Data and Services

The Irish Meteorological Service provides live radar and rainfall data for Ireland, as well as forecasts for precipitation, wind, temperature, and mean sea level pressure. It also includes a 14-day forecast and historic weather data for the region. The service offers live precipitation updates, including rain, hail, and snow, and also provides forecasts for rainfall, wind strength, temperature, and mean sea level pressure.

Record Temperatures in Ireland

In 2023, the average temperature in Ireland exceeded 11C for the first time, making it the warmest year on record according to Met Éireann. Such historical data provides a broader context for understanding the current weather patterns and their potential implications.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

