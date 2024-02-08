Miriam Mullins Reflects on Dancing With The Stars Journey Post-Elimination

Miriam Mullins, famed TikTok influencer and recent contestant on Dancing With The Stars, opened up about her emotional journey following her unexpected exit from the show. In a candid Instagram post, the star from County Cork voiced her struggle with disappointment and self-doubt, questioning whether she had made a spectacle of herself on national television.

Initial Success and Abrupt Exit

Mullins, who captivated audiences with her performances, including a quickstep, samba, and foxtrot, received positive feedback from the judges. However, despite her initial success, she fell victim to the unpredictable nature of competitive reality shows and was the second contestant to be eliminated in the fourth week.

Life Post-Elimination

Adapting to her normal life after the show proved to be a challenge for the TikTok star. Yet, amidst the emotional turbulence, Mullins expressed her deep appreciation for the opportunity she had been given. She highlighted the support she received from her family, friends, and dance partner, Montel Hewson, in her post.

Moving Forward with Gratitude

Despite the setback, Mullins chose to end her post on a high note. Acknowledging the difficulty of the experience, she expressed gratitude and a readiness to move forward. Mullins also expressed excitement for her upcoming participation in the show's final and future endeavors.