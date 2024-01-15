en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Met Éireann and Uisce Éireann Issue Freeze Warnings and Water Conservation Tips

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Met Éireann and Uisce Éireann Issue Freeze Warnings and Water Conservation Tips

As the mercury drops to alarming lows in Ireland, Met Éireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service, has issued a stern warning, urging the public to brace themselves for a frosty spell that could wreak havoc on water systems. This chilling forecast has prompted Uisce Éireann, the body overseeing water services in Ireland, to share a set of vital tips to help citizens shield their pipes, prevent leaks, and protect heating systems during the cold snap – a move aimed at conserving the nation’s precious water supplies.

Defensive Measures Against the Cold

Among Uisce Éireann’s key recommendations, insulating water tanks and pipes occupies the top spot, swiftly followed by the regular servicing of boilers. The agency also advises fixing dripping taps promptly to stave off freezing and potential injuries caused by slips. The check list further includes reviewing the inside stop valve’s accessibility for emergency situations and plugging gaps in homes to keep draughts at bay.

A Call for Responsible Water Usage

Alongside these individual preventive measures, Uisce Éireann has launched an appeal for public and businesses alike to exercise responsibility in their water usage to maintain sustainable demand levels. The water agency promotes regular leak checks, timely reporting of any water-related issues, and mindfully reducing water usage in businesses.

Margaret Attridge, Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, underscores the significance of these actions not just as a money-saving exercise, but as a means to prevent potential home damages, and more importantly, to secure a sustainable water supply for the community.

Resources for Water Conservation

As part of this initiative, Uisce Éireann has made additional resources available on their website and social media platforms offering water-saving tips. A dedicated customer care team is also on standby round-the-clock to tackle water supply issues or leak reports.

While the company is doing its part to ensure a smooth water supply amidst the freezing forecasts, the success of these measures lies in the hands of the public. It’s a call to action for every individual to step up and make a conscious effort to protect their water systems, conserve water, and contribute to a sustainable future.

0
Ireland Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
5 mins ago
Declassified Documents Reveal Johnny Adair's Role in Drumcree Standoff
Declassified files from the National Archives in London have unveiled the undisclosed events that took place in Northern Ireland between 2000 and 2001. The documents disclose the role of former UDA boss Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair in a standoff at Drumcree, shedding new light on the volatile conditions of the period. The Drumcree Standoff According
Declassified Documents Reveal Johnny Adair's Role in Drumcree Standoff
Chinese Premier's Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports
25 mins ago
Chinese Premier's Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports
Beloved Charlestown Restaurant, Susie's Bistro, Announces Closure
25 mins ago
Beloved Charlestown Restaurant, Susie's Bistro, Announces Closure
Shannon Airport Soars High with 29% Growth in 2023, Eyes Future in Renewable Energy
9 mins ago
Shannon Airport Soars High with 29% Growth in 2023, Eyes Future in Renewable Energy
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
16 mins ago
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
16 mins ago
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
18 seconds
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
27 seconds
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
43 seconds
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
45 seconds
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
48 seconds
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
UK's Strategic Military Operation in the Red Sea: PM Sunak Addresses the Nation
2 mins
UK's Strategic Military Operation in the Red Sea: PM Sunak Addresses the Nation
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
5 mins
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
5 mins
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
5 mins
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
8 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
17 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
36 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
59 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app