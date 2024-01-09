McConalogue Underlines Water Quality and Challenges of Agricultural Sector at IFA AGM

In a potent address at the IFA AGM, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue spotlighted the critical importance of water quality and the myriad challenges besieging the agricultural sector. Highlighting the necessity for Ireland to take credible strides towards retaining the nitrates derogation granted by the European Union, McConalogue stressed on the urgency of collective action. The EU provision permits higher thresholds of organic nitrogen usage, with the limit being curtailed to 220kg/hectare from 2023.

Collective Action and EU Regulations

The Minister emphasized the need for collective action, involving farm bodies and state agencies, to maintain this derogation beyond 2026. In addition, McConalogue also broached the subject of upcoming EU regulations on animal transport, with a particular focus on calf welfare. Expressing confidence in collaborative solutions with industry stakeholders, he underscored the need for stability and optimistic communication about the pivotal contributions of farmers to society and the economy.

Forestry Programmes and Department Efficiency

McConalogue encouraged farmers to investigate new forestry programme options as a means to supplement income, and drew attention to the efficiency of the Department in implementing new policy frameworks and payment schemes. His address also touched upon the challenges faced by the Irish agricultural sector, including the lowering of emissions targets to 25 from the agricultural sector, repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need for reaching out to the elder members of the farming community.

The Role of Irish Agriculture Sector

In conclusion, McConalogue lauded the Irish agricultural sector’s integral role in society, economy, and climate action. He exhorted a joint effort to ensure its continued triumph, despite the challenges. The Minister’s speech underscored the need for balance between environmental responsibility and agricultural productivity, particularly in light of the recent visit of European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius to Ireland.