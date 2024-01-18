en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Mayo Under Siege: Severe Winter Weather Causes Chaos

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Mayo Under Siege: Severe Winter Weather Causes Chaos

On January 18, 2024, the typically serene landscape of Mayo transformed into a frozen tableau as an onslaught of snow and ice blanketed the region. The bone-chilling temperatures, plummeting to an unforgiving -8C, coupled with a Status Yellow snow warning issued by Met Eireann, marked a drastic shift in the weather patterns in Mayo. The harsh conditions rendered roads and footpaths treacherous, leading to school closures and severe disruptions in the daily routine of the residents.

Unprecedented Winter Weather

This sudden wave of severe winter conditions has been a shock for the inhabitants of Mayo. The icy grip of winter has caused several vehicles to skid off the roads, highlighting the hazardous travel conditions. The Gardaí, in response to these perilous conditions, have issued a stern warning, urging the public to avoid non-essential travel. For those who find travel unavoidable, the advice is to reduce speed and exercise heightened caution. The severity of the situation is underscored by the closure of educational institutions, particularly in rural areas, in a bid to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

Community Response and Anticipated Conditions

Communities are rallying to support each other during this challenging period. Residents are encouraged to monitor and assist vulnerable and elderly individuals, reinforcing the collective resilience in the face of adversity. However, the weather outlook remains grim as further snowfall is anticipated. Met Eireann’s Status Yellow snow warning for Mayo is a stark reminder of the enduring nature of these extreme weather conditions. With a combination of snow and ice persisting, the landscape of Mayo remains veiled in a crystalline shroud of winter, disrupting the rhythm of life.

Broader Impact and Precautions

While Mayo bears the brunt of the storm, the impact extends to other counties as well, with many experiencing the icy sting of winter. Schools and services in Donegal, Kerry, Galway, and Clare are grappling with similar disruptions. As the temperatures continue to dip and the forecast predicts more winter weather, the public is urged to remain vigilant. Regular updates on road conditions and school closures are being issued to keep the residents informed. With the potential for a ‘nasty storm’ on the horizon, the need for caution and preparedness cannot be overstated.

0
Ireland Safety Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
7 mins ago
Clogherhead Set for Infrastructure Boost with Proposed Pedestrian and Cycling Path Improvements
In the quaint village of Clogherhead, known for its blue-flag beach, primary school, and shopping district, the prospect of improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure is on the horizon. This follows the proposal for funding approval by the Louth County Council, championed by Councillor Michelle Hall. A Mobility Plan for Clogherhead Emphasizing the current deficit in
Clogherhead Set for Infrastructure Boost with Proposed Pedestrian and Cycling Path Improvements
Irish Rail Ushers in a New Era with E-ticketing System
1 hour ago
Irish Rail Ushers in a New Era with E-ticketing System
Ruth Wilson Brings Light to Ireland's Hidden History in 'The Woman in the Wall'
2 hours ago
Ruth Wilson Brings Light to Ireland's Hidden History in 'The Woman in the Wall'
Walls of Wexford Mural Trail: A Vibrant Artistic Addition to Wexford Town
8 mins ago
Walls of Wexford Mural Trail: A Vibrant Artistic Addition to Wexford Town
New TFI Bus Service to Enhance Connectivity between Donore, Newgrange, and Drogheda
18 mins ago
New TFI Bus Service to Enhance Connectivity between Donore, Newgrange, and Drogheda
Joaney's Garden: An Elegant Georgian Style Lodge in Kinsale Listed for 2.6 Million
28 mins ago
Joaney's Garden: An Elegant Georgian Style Lodge in Kinsale Listed for 2.6 Million
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
3 mins
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
3 mins
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
3 mins
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
3 mins
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
3 mins
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
3 mins
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
3 mins
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
3 mins
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
7 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app