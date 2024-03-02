Mayo-Galway Border Bargain: Five-Bedroom House Hits Market at €150,000

A five-bedroom house nestled on the Main Street of Irishtown, straddling the Mayo-Galway border, has captured the attention of prospective homeowners and investors alike with its surprisingly low asking price of €150,000. This property, which previously served as a business premise, has been skillfully converted into a spacious residence, offering a unique blend of comfort and potential.

Advertisment

A Welcoming Interior

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a lengthy hallway that leads to a cozy lounge located at the front right of the house. A separate sitting room and kitchen area provide ample space for family gatherings, while a ground-floor double bedroom, complete with a walk-in wardrobe, adds to the home's appeal. Ascending the stairs reveals four well-proportioned bedrooms, a combined bathroom and shower room, and a home office, rounding out the living spaces and ensuring ample room for both relaxation and productivity.

Exterior Charm and Potential

The property's appeal extends beyond its interior, featuring a sizable site adorned with various outbuildings suitable for storage or workshops. The expansive rear yard and garden offer a blank canvas for gardening enthusiasts or those dreaming of creating an outdoor sanctuary. With a little tender loving care, this area has the potential to become a stunning extension of the home.

Irishtown's strategic location is a significant draw, situated just four miles from the N17, providing seamless access to both Galway and Mayo. Less than 20 minutes by car lies Tuam, while the nearby towns of Ballindine in Mayo and Milltown in Co Galway offer additional amenities and community connections. This blend of rural charm and accessibility makes the property an attractive proposition for those looking to enjoy the best of both worlds.