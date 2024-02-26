Mary Reynolds to Champion Biodiversity in Belmullet: A Fusion of Gardening and Environmental Advocacy

Imagine a world where your backyard isn't just a space for leisure, but a sanctuary that contributes to the health of the planet. Internationally celebrated landscape designer Mary Reynolds makes this dream a tangible reality. On March 18, 2024, Reynolds will share her vision at Áras Inis Gluaire, Belmullet, marking a significant highlight of the Belmullet bicentenary celebrations. Known for her groundbreaking work and environmental advocacy, Reynolds brings a message of hope and action to the heart of Mayo, inviting us to reimagine our relationship with the natural world.

A Celebration of Nature and Community

Co-hosted by Áras Inis Gluaire (Erris Arts Centre) and Baile Slachtmhar Bhéal an Mhuirthead (Belmullet Tidy Towns), this event isn't just a talk. It's a celebration of community, biodiversity, and the launch of a new children's book titled 'An Bhumbóg Mór Bhuí ar Strae'. This book, a collaborative effort by local authors and illustrators, tells the story of a Great Yellow Bumblebee's journey, underscoring the importance of biodiversity and sustainability. It's a testament to Belmullet Tidy Towns' commitment to environmental stewardship and serves as a vivid reminder of the critical role each of us plays in conservation efforts.

The Vision of Mary Reynolds

Mary Reynolds, the youngest gold medal winner at the Chelsea Flower Show, a weekly columnist for the RTÉ Guide, and the author of the bestselling book, 'The Garden Awakening', is not just a landscape designer. She's a visionary who sees gardens as vital refuges for wildlife and humans alike. Through her We Are The ARK movement, Reynolds advocates for creating ARKs (Acts of Restorative Kindness) in our own backyards, no matter how small. Her work, praised by Dame Jane Goodall for offering hope through advocacy for wildlife-friendly spaces, resonates with a growing global consciousness about the importance of living in harmony with nature.

Engaging with the Future

The upcoming talk at Áras Inis Gluaire offers more than just an opportunity to hear from a renowned environmentalist. It's a chance to engage with Reynolds’ vision of blending human needs with nature conservation. With tickets available for €10 at the Áras Inis Gluaire box office, attendees will not only gain insight into sustainable gardening practices but also learn how to become active participants in the movement towards a more biodiverse and sustainable future. This event is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, be inspired by Reynolds’ transformative ideas, and take a step towards creating a more harmonious and sustainable world.