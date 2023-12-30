Martina Fitzgerald and Kevin Rafter: A Union of Journalism and Academia

In an enchanting union of journalistic prowess and intellectual might, former RTÉ Political Correspondent Martina Fitzgerald and Kevin Rafter, Professor in Communications at Dublin City University (DCU), have tied the knot. The couple, who first met in the realm of political reporting, disclosed their secret Christmas wedding through a heartfelt social media post that has since been met with a torrent of congratulations and well wishes.

Martina Fitzgerald: From Political Correspondence to Advocating for Irish Startups

Martina Fitzgerald, who carried the mantle of Political Correspondent for RTÉ for a significant duration, made a dignified exit from the broadcaster in 2018 following the non-renewal of her contract. This event, met with widespread criticism, marked a turning point in Fitzgerald’s career. She demonstrated resilience by penning the No. 1 best-selling book ‘Madam Politician’, a remarkable work shedding light on the experiences of women wielding political power in Ireland. Fitzgerald’s current role as the CEO of Scale Ireland is a testament to her unwavering commitment to bolstering Irish tech startups.

Kevin Rafter: A Journey from Broadcasting to Academia

Kevin Rafter’s journalistic journey, rich in political reporting for RTÉ’s Prime Time and presenting ‘This Week’, equipped him with a unique perspective on communications. His transition from the volatile world of broadcasting to academia led him to become a respected Professor in Communications at DCU. His experiences have equipped him with a well-rounded understanding of both the practical and theoretical elements of the field.

The Happy Union and the Warm Response

The couple celebrated their nuptials in the romantic city of Paris, sharing a wedding photo that charmed friends and fans alike. Fitzgerald, stylishly clad in a white blouse with black trousers, and Rafter, sporting an elegant black suit, presented a picture of blissful harmony. The news of their marriage was received with joy, as well-wishers flooded their social media with messages of love and happiness. As they embark on this new journey together, the union of Fitzgerald and Rafter symbolizes the beautiful confluence of journalism and academia, and the enduring power of love.