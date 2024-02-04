Marlfield Flood Alleviation Scheme Faces Delays: Construction Not Before Mid-2026

The Marlfield Flood Alleviation Scheme, a significant infrastructural project aimed at reducing flood risk in Clonmel's Marlfield village, is projected to commence construction not before mid-2026, revealed Michael Scully, a prominent civil engineer with Tipperary County Council.

Delays Due to Complexities and Absence of Specialized Panel

The delay is primarily attributed to the project's intricacy and the lack of a specialized panel in Ireland for managing dam-related projects. Unlike its UK counterpart, the Irish system necessitates consulting with Nicholas O'Dwyer Consultants for UK-based expertise, inevitably decelerating the process.

Project Aims and Proposed Solutions

The project, at its core, is focused on ensuring the safety of a historical 250-year-old dam and minimizing flood risk in Marlfield village. The Council is considering two strategic solutions - creating a new dam behind the existing one or returning the lake level to its original marshy state.

Public Consultation and Interim Measures

Public consultation regarding these options is scheduled for February, with further site investigations and consultations intended to finalize the preferred solution by summer. Meanwhile, Tipperary County Council is implementing interim measures to manage Marlfield Lake and the outflowing stream. This includes the installation of a new pipe from the lake's sluice into the stream.

Funding and Potential Impact

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has pledged financial support for the project, designed to tackle a 100-year flood event. However, concerns have been raised about the potential effects on the lake's aesthetic charm and its crucial role in regional tourism.