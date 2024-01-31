Marine Institute Ireland to Conduct Extensive Anglerfish and Megrim Survey in 2024

The Irish Anglerfish and Megrim Survey (IAMS) for 2024, an expedition symbolic of Ireland's commitment to the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), is set to launch from 8 February to 3 March. The survey will be conducted by the Marine Institute along the West, South-West, and South Coasts of Ireland.

Demersal Trawl Methodology

The survey involves a demersal trawl methodology, encompassing approximately 110 otter trawls, each lasting 60 minutes. These trawls will be executed within the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) areas 7b, 7c, 7g, 7h, 7j, and 7k. The specified locations for fishing are detailed within a three-nautical-mile radius as indicated in the appendices of Marine Notice No 03 of 2024.

RV Celtic Explorer: The Vessel Behind the Survey

The research vessel RV Celtic Explorer, identified by its callsign EIGB, will carry out the survey. The vessel will be seen displaying the necessary lights and signals while towing a Jackson demersal trawl. This action will give a clear indication of its survey operations.

Marine Institute's Request to Commercial Fishers

The Marine Institute has issued a request to commercial fishing and other marine entities. They are urged to refrain from placing any gear or apparatus within a three-nautical-mile radius of the tow points. This measure is to avoid any interference with the survey operations, ensuring the accuracy and success of the IAMS 2024.