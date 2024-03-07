Marcus Magee & The Hollaw Men Debut Single 'Mac Dee' Honors Late Friend, Dreams and Survival

Marcus Magee's debut single 'Mac Dee,' released by his band Marcus Magee & The Hollaw Men, is not only a musical tribute but a tale of survival, inspired by a life-changing dream about his late friend, Mairead McDermott. The band, formed after Magee's cancer diagnosis and recovery, blends folk, rock, and alternative sounds to share their story of resilience and remembrance.

Inspiration Behind the Music

'Mac Dee' is a poignant homage to Mairead McDermott, affectionately known as Mac Dee, whose untimely death from cancer in 2020 left a void in Magee's life. The song's inception followed a surreal dream where McDermott warned Magee about his health, prompting him to seek medical help and ultimately discovering his stage 4 cancer. This encounter not only led to Magee's battle with cancer but also reignited his passion for music, culminating in the formation of Marcus Magee & The Hollaw Men.

Formation and Rise of The Hollaw Men

Emboldened by his first clear scan in 2022, Magee assembled The Hollaw Men, a talented group of musicians including Darragh Slacke, Ben Folkman, Mark Brady, Ronan Brady, and Julie Magee Karlshøj. Their initial performance at the Townhall Theatre in Cavan marked the beginning of a journey that would see them sell out shows throughout 2023 and record their debut album 'Rising from the Hollaw.' The release of 'Mac Dee' as their first single on what would have been McDermott's 40th birthday serves as a testament to her enduring influence on Magee and the band.

A New Lease on Life

For Magee, the journey from a cancer diagnosis to the forefront of an emerging band has been transformative. Music became his solace, aiding in his recovery and allowing him to channel his experiences into art. The collaboration with renowned violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire on 'Mac Dee' added a layer of depth to the tribute, intertwining McDermott's memory with the melody. As Marcus Magee & The Hollaw Men look forward to their next performances, their story stands as a powerful reminder of the healing power of music and the importance of cherishing life's moments.