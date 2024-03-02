Luxury Mansion in Celebrity-Filled Dublin Enclave Hits Market for $13 Million

Dublin's real estate market witnesses a new peak with the listing of a luxurious mansion in Killiney, a neighborhood renowned for its celebrity residents like Bono and Enya. This exquisite property, named Kenah Hill, is on the market for a staggering $13 million, presenting an opportunity for affluent buyers to own a piece of Dublin's most prestigious real estate.

Lavish Living in Killiney

Kenah Hill stands out with its eight opulent bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and numerous sitting areas, offering a blend of comfort and luxury. Its distinctive features include an indoor swimming pool, a wine cellar, and a games room, catering to the lavish lifestyle expectations of its potential owners. The mansion is listed by Lisney Sotheby's International Realty, which describes it as embodying a "luxurious and elegant living experience" with its stunning architecture and beautifully landscaped gardens. Residents can enjoy panoramic views of Killiney Bay, the Dublin mountains, and the sea, further enhancing the allure of this grand estate.

Exclusive Features and Amenities

Aside from the indoor amenities, Kenah Hill boasts an artificial grass tennis court in its garden, providing a private sporting retreat for its occupants. The estate's strategic location not only offers privacy but also places it within a stone's throw of Dublin's bustling city life. The property's expansive windows and thoughtfully designed spaces ensure that every room benefits from the natural beauty surrounding the mansion. This harmonious blend of indoor luxury and outdoor serenity sets Kenah Hill apart as a pinnacle of high-end living.

A Neighborhood of Stars

Living in Killiney comes with the unique prestige of being neighbors with international celebrities, adding to the exclusivity of owning a property in this area. The neighborhood's reputation as a haven for the rich and famous is well-earned, with its scenic landscapes, privacy, and luxurious amenities. Kenah Hill's listing in such an elite enclave underscores the mansion's status as one of the most coveted properties in Dublin's real estate market.

The sale of Kenah Hill represents more than just a transaction; it's a gateway to an unparalleled lifestyle in one of Dublin's most distinguished neighborhoods. With its lavish features, breathtaking views, and celebrity-filled surroundings, this mansion is poised to be the crown jewel of Killiney's real estate offerings. As the market for luxury properties continues to thrive, Kenah Hill is a testament to the enduring appeal of exclusive, high-end living.