Lough Ree RNLI Rings in Bicentennial Year with Fund-Raising Table Quiz

In a spirited start to the New Year, the Lough Ree RNLI, a lifeboat station, is primed to host a fund-raising table quiz on January 4, 2024. The event, set to take place at The Bounty, located within the Buccaneers Rugby Club, Athlone, is more than just another annual activity. This year, it marks the commencement of a series of celebratory events leading up to the charity’s bicentennial anniversary on March 4, 2024.

A Legacy Underpinned by Financial Needs

Despite a legacy that spans two centuries, the financial demands of the station remain a pressing concern. The pivotal costs associated with crew training, facilities upkeep, and equipment modernization continue to mount. As per the records, the average expense incurred to train a single crew member surpasses €1,500. Furthermore, equipping an individual with essential safety gear such as a drysuit, lifejacket, and helmet adds an additional burden of €2,000.

A Lifesaving Mission

The mission of the RNLI is nothing short of lifesaving. With an alarming statistic of around 140 people accidentally drowning in the Irish and UK waters each year, the role of the RNLI becomes more critical than ever. In 2022 alone, Lough Ree RNLI came to the aid of 1,387 individuals, successfully saving 30 lives.

Fundraising for a Cause

The forthcoming table quiz stands as one of the RNLI’s crucial fund-raising activities. As Treasurer Vincent Rafter emphasizes, the support from the local community and visitors is instrumental to the RNLI’s efforts in maintaining safety on the waters. The 7th annual RNLI Table Quiz will witness teams of four participating at a cost of €40 per table. The proceeds from this event will directly contribute to the station’s vital operations and the upkeep of its lifesaving services.