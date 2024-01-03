en English
Agriculture

Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations

Local Power Ltd., an Irish company championing renewable energy, has completed the installation of glass-glass solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at a poultry farm in County Monaghan, marking another step forward in its quest for sustainable farming practices. The firm, headed by Pat Smith, has been making strides in the Irish farming sector since 2016, advocating for the use of robust glass-glass panels over the standard glass-foil options.

The Case for Glass-Glass Panels

While initially perceived as more expensive, glass-glass solar PV panels are now being recognized for their durability and suitability for Irish farm conditions. Local Power emphasizes the importance of selecting panels backed by solid European warranties, offering superior coverage compared to non-European alternatives. These warranties from firms like Solarwatt encompass parts, labor, and transport, and often include extended guarantees and insurance coverage – a crucial factor in the long-term sustainability of solar installations.

Working with Trusted European Partners

Local Power partners with established European firms Solarwatt and Fronius, known for their reliable warranty offerings. Solarwatt’s panels have demonstrated remarkable durability, withstanding the weight of a car in load tests and holding a fire safety A rating. Fronius, a long-standing inverter manufacturer, offers warranties that can be extended up to 20 years. These partnerships underscore Local Power’s commitment to providing quality and reliability in its solar installations.

Advocacy for Transparency in Warranty Claims

Beyond installations, Local Power advises customers to thoroughly examine warranty details, urging vigilance against being misled by non-European warranty claims. The company provides complete backup and assistance with TAMS (Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme) paperwork for clients considering solar PV installations. With the next TAMS tranche closing date set for January 19, 2024, grants are available for the installation of quality, European-warranted components.

The company’s recent installation at Nigel Flynn’s poultry farm is a testament to the benefits of European warranties when dealing with issues like lightning storm damage. This tangible example, coupled with the testimonies from other farmers, paints a promising picture for the future of sustainable farming practices in Ireland, backed by trusted European solar technology.

Agriculture Europe Ireland
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

