Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry Share 'Weird Adventure' Exploring Ireland's Newgrange During 'Irish Wish' Filming

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry recently sat down with PEOPLE to share some of the memorable moments they experienced while in Ireland for the filming of their romantic comedy, Irish Wish. The co-stars and friends embarked on what Lohan describes as a 'such a weird adventure' to Newgrange, a Stone Age monument recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage site. This trip, among others, added a layer of unforgettable experiences to their journey in Ireland.

Newgrange: A Step Back in Time

During their time off from shooting, Lohan and Curry made a point to visit Newgrange, drawn by its historical significance and the unique energy it exudes. 'There's an energy in the air there and it's so historical,' Curry remarked, highlighting the monument's age, which predates the Egyptian pyramids. Their adventure to Newgrange, which involved a long bus ride into what seemed like the middle of nowhere, ended up being a tranquil experience, offering them a moment of calm amidst their hectic filming schedule.

Exploring Ireland's Charms

Beyond Newgrange, Lohan and Curry, along with their spouses, explored various parts of Ireland, including a day trip to Dublin and the cozy town of Dalkey. Their adventures weren't limited to historical sites; they also managed to enjoy some leisurely activities like shopping and dining out. The opportunity for double dates arose when their filming schedule allowed, providing them with a chance to experience Ireland's nightlife without the early morning call times looming over them.

Behind the Scenes of 'Irish Wish'

In Irish Wish, Lohan takes on the role of Maddie, a New York book editor caught in a complicated love triangle, with Curry playing one of Maddie and Emma’s friends. The film, now streaming on Netflix, not only brought Lohan and Curry closer as friends but also allowed them to experience the rich culture and history of Ireland. Lohan, who also served as an executive producer on the film, was instrumental in bringing Curry onboard, fostering a collaboration that extended beyond the screen.

As their journey in Ireland wrapped up, Lohan and Curry's behind-the-scenes adventures provided them with a deeper connection to the film and to each other. Their experiences, from the mystical visit to Newgrange to the quaint charm of Dalkey, underscored their time in Ireland, making the filming of Irish Wish an unforgettable chapter in their careers. Through their shared adventures, they not only brought their characters to life but also immersed themselves in Ireland's cultural and historical tapestry, creating memories that will last a lifetime.