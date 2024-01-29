Limerick's 'Think Before You Park' Campaign: A Drive Towards Mindful Parking

Jointly launched by the Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochana, the 'Think Before You Park' campaign is a significant move to address the mounting parking issues in Limerick city and county. The campaign is an ambitious initiative to raise awareness among motorists about the consequences of their parking choices, particularly those that result in obstructions and hazards.

Stepping Up Enforcement

In 2023, a staggering number of over 18,000 fixed charge penalty notices were issued for parking offences. As part of the campaign to counteract this trend, the Limerick Garda Roads Policing Unit has begun placing information stickers on vehicles that have been issued with fixed charge notices. This move is not only to enhance the visibility of the campaign but also to dispel any misconceptions about the enforcement efforts, given that fines are often levied without the issuance of physical tickets.

Voice of the Vulnerable

The campaign features a poignant video capturing the experiences of vulnerable road and footpath users, underlining the impact of inconsiderate parking. This includes testimonials from those most affected by parking issues, such as people with disabilities and parents with strollers, bringing to fore the human element within the technicalities of parking regulations. The campaign underscores the importance of being considerate to all road users, especially those with disabilities.

A Collective Responsibility

Local officials, including the Mayor and senior engineer from the roads operations, have come forward to emphasize the collective responsibility of motorists to make considerate parking choices. The 'Think Before You Park' campaign serves as a stark reminder of the enforcement powers possessed by the council and the police. However, it also reinforces the idea that mindful parking practices are not just about avoiding fines but also about ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users.