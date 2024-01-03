Limerick’s Share a Dream Foundation Set for Comeback, Continues Legacy of Hope

Limerick’s beacon of hope, the Share a Dream Foundation, is preparing to swing open its doors once again. This move comes following a period of closure instigated by the unfortunate passing of its founder, Shay Kinsella, and manager, Ciara Brolly, in 2020. Established in 1989, this charitable organization has touched the lives of more than 25,000 disabled and seriously ill children, weaving dreams into reality.

Overcoming Challenges, Upholding Legacy

The journey has not been without its share of hurdles. From experiencing burglaries to facing the global COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has weathered many storms. The pandemic, in particular, left a significant impact, resulting in the Dreamland premises remaining closed to the public since its inauguration in 2016. Nevertheless, the organization, embodying resilience, is gearing up for a comeback.

A Festive Restart

Recently, the foundation marked its return with a festive event, where Santa himself was welcomed to bring joy and cheer to the children and their families. This heartwarming gathering served as an affirmation of the foundation’s unwavering commitment to its mission. The event was a loud proclamation that the Share a Dream Foundation is here to stay, continuing its noble work of turning dreams into reality for those it serves.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The news of the reopening has been met with widespread positivity in the local community, many of whom have been directly impacted by the charity’s work in the past. The return of the Share a Dream Foundation is not merely a reopening of its doors, but a promise to uphold the legacy of its founder and manager. It is a pledge to continue bringing hope, joy, and celebration to the lives of those in need.