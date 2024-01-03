en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Limerick’s Share a Dream Foundation Set for Comeback, Continues Legacy of Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Limerick’s Share a Dream Foundation Set for Comeback, Continues Legacy of Hope

Limerick’s beacon of hope, the Share a Dream Foundation, is preparing to swing open its doors once again. This move comes following a period of closure instigated by the unfortunate passing of its founder, Shay Kinsella, and manager, Ciara Brolly, in 2020. Established in 1989, this charitable organization has touched the lives of more than 25,000 disabled and seriously ill children, weaving dreams into reality.

Overcoming Challenges, Upholding Legacy

The journey has not been without its share of hurdles. From experiencing burglaries to facing the global COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has weathered many storms. The pandemic, in particular, left a significant impact, resulting in the Dreamland premises remaining closed to the public since its inauguration in 2016. Nevertheless, the organization, embodying resilience, is gearing up for a comeback.

A Festive Restart

Recently, the foundation marked its return with a festive event, where Santa himself was welcomed to bring joy and cheer to the children and their families. This heartwarming gathering served as an affirmation of the foundation’s unwavering commitment to its mission. The event was a loud proclamation that the Share a Dream Foundation is here to stay, continuing its noble work of turning dreams into reality for those it serves.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The news of the reopening has been met with widespread positivity in the local community, many of whom have been directly impacted by the charity’s work in the past. The return of the Share a Dream Foundation is not merely a reopening of its doors, but a promise to uphold the legacy of its founder and manager. It is a pledge to continue bringing hope, joy, and celebration to the lives of those in need.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
25 seconds ago
Unsuccessful Break-In Attempt Sparks GardaÍ Investigation in Milford
A sinister pre-dawn episode unfolded in Milford, County Carlow, when an attempted burglary at a commercial property sparked an ongoing investigation by the Carlow GardaÍ. The incident occurred at 4:30 AM on Friday, 29 December, in the quiet locale of Ballygowan, casting a pall over the holiday season’s final days. Perpetrators’ Failed Break-In The unidentified
Unsuccessful Break-In Attempt Sparks GardaÍ Investigation in Milford
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
22 mins ago
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
31 mins ago
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
5 mins ago
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
11 mins ago
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Barry Keoghan Reflects on Relationship Advice and Personal Life
16 mins ago
Barry Keoghan Reflects on Relationship Advice and Personal Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
59 seconds
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
1 min
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
2 mins
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
2 mins
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
2 mins
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
2 mins
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
2 mins
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
3 mins
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
26 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app