Ireland

Limerick to Foynes Project: A Game-changer for Ireland’s Infrastructure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Limerick to Foynes Project: A Game-changer for Ireland’s Infrastructure

The Limerick to Foynes Project in Ireland, a colossal infrastructure development spanning 35 kilometers, promises to connect the Port of Foynes to the national motorway network, further incorporating an Adare bypass. This ambitious project is designed to mitigate one of the country’s most severe traffic bottlenecks, with the Adare bypass—a pivotal segment of the initiative—accelerated to reach completion by 2027, just in time for the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. The entire project is anticipated to be tendered for in 2026 or 2027 and is forecasted to be completed by the end of 2030.

Components of the Project

Encompassed within the project’s vast scope are a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, a 2 km single carriageway from Askeaton to Ballyclogh, a heavy goods vehicles service area strategically located near Foynes Port, and a 17.5 km motorway from Rathkeale to Attyflin, bypassing Adare. Initial clearance works have commenced with hedge clearance and fencing along the proposed route.

Future Developments

Limerick City and County Council holds the expectation that the main works contracts for the project’s remaining elements, such as the dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale and the service area, will be put out for tender in the following years, with the overarching goal of full completion by 2030.

Implications and Expected Benefits

Beyond the immediate relief of traffic congestion, the project holds the potential to significantly enhance connectivity and competitiveness in the region. The Adare bypass, in particular, is hoped to be completed in time for the Ryder Cup in 2027, a major international golf event hosted at the prestigious Adare Manor. Minister for State, Niall Collins, highlighted the project’s potential in bolstering the region’s connectivity and offering added value, especially in the development of offshore wind energy in Foynes.

Ireland Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

