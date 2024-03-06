Limerick City Faces Traffic Chaos Amidst Multiple Roadworks Near Key Roundabouts

Limerick city is currently grappling with significant traffic delays, a situation exacerbated by ongoing roadworks at crucial points including the Roxboro and Kilmallock Roundabouts. These developments come on the heels of the Limerick City and County Council's announcement of extensive road maintenance and survey works across the city, targeting major routes and infrastructure.

Current Traffic Situation

Reports have emerged of motorists experiencing substantial delays, particularly around the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership and the Kilmallock Road post-Kilmallock Roundabout. One motorist described the traffic as "worse than the usual 5pm rush", having been caught in the snarl-up from around 4.20pm. Additional delays have been reported near Claughaun and O'Connell Street, further complicating the city's traffic flow.

Roadworks and Their Impact

The Limerick City and County Council's recent announcement sheds light on the cause of these disruptions. With barrier repairs underway on the N21, N24, and N69, alongside survey works on the Shannon Bridge, maintenance at the EIR Exchange in Kilfinnane, road drainage efforts at Rawleystown, and Gas Networks operations on the R512 Kilmallock Road, the city's traffic is under considerable strain. These activities are part of a broader initiative to improve city infrastructure but have led to immediate inconvenience for motorists and commuters.

Looking Ahead

While the roadworks signify a step towards better infrastructure and safer roads, the immediate effect on Limerick's traffic flow is undeniable. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys with these disruptions in mind, potentially seeking alternative routes where feasible. As the city navigates this period of significant infrastructural investment, patience and cooperation from the public will be vital in minimizing the impact of these essential works.