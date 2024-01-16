Letterkenny Rotary Club's Christmas Tree Appeal: A Success Story of Community Support

The Letterkenny Rotary Club has marked another successful year of its annual Christmas Tree Appeal, raising an impressive €8,000. The charitable initiative took place in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, where individuals paid tribute to their deceased loved ones by donating ribbons to decorate a Memorial Tree.

Beneficiaries of the Appeal

The proceeds from the appeal will be channeled to two local charities, Vincent De Paul and the No Barriers Foundation. Both organizations are known for their community-focused missions and the funds raised will significantly aid in their efforts.

Marking the End of the Project

To commemorate the conclusion of this year's project, a 'blessing of the ribbons' ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 21st, at 7 pm. The inclusive ceremony is slated to take place at Conwal Parish Church in Letterkenny. Clergy and parishioners from all churches are welcome to attend the event, which is designed as a moment of collective remembrance.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

The Rotary Club has expressed its heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the success of the appeal, either through their donations or by simply visiting the tree. The club recognizes the immense value of community support in making such initiatives successful and impactful.