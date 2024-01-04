Letterkenny Named Among Top 10 Irish Staycation Destinations for 2024

As per the latest data released by Airbnb, Letterkenny, nestled in County Donegal, has emerged as the ninth most popular destination within Ireland for 2024 staycations. This bustling town, renowned for its lively town centre, a plethora of restaurants, shopping outlets, and pubs, has attracted a significant number of Irish holidaymakers.

Letterkenny: A Gateway to County Donegal

Letterkenny’s strategic location, offering easy access to a multitude of beaches and coastal towns, makes it a preferred base for those keen on exploring the scenic delights of County Donegal. The popularity rankings are informed by Airbnb search data collated from Irish users between January 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, for travel plans scheduled for the entire span of 2024.

Wexford Leads, Greek Destinations Lure Globetrotters

While Letterkenny has secured its position in the top 10, Wexford leads the chart as the prime staycation spot within Ireland. Interestingly, Greek destinations have also witnessed a surge in bookings from Irish travellers planning holidays abroad.

Castle Grove Country House Hotel: A Staycation Paradise

Adding to the appeal of Letterkenny is the Castle Grove Country House Hotel, rated 9.1/10 by guests. This hotel, set within a vast private estate, is lauded for its immaculate facilities, exceptional cleanliness, and value for money. Known for its fine dining restaurant that serves the best of Irish produce, the hotel offers a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere, making it a favourite among couples.

Moreover, the town’s allure is set to be enhanced as works on a major improvement project at a well-known pier in County Donegal are slated to resume this week.