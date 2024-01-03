en English
Letterkenny Emerges as Top Irish Staycation Destination in 2024

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Letterkenny Emerges as Top Irish Staycation Destination in 2024

In a testament to its charm and allure, the town of Letterkenny in County Donegal, Ireland, has gained recognition as one of the top ten destinations for Irish staycations in 2024, according to data from Airbnb. This insight into the holiday plans of the Irish populace is based on search trends monitored from January to September 2023.

A Blueprint for Local Tourism

Positioned at number nine, Letterkenny’s appeal extends beyond the town itself. It serves as an ideal base for those exploring the broader attractions of County Donegal. Its bustling town centre, replete with a selection of restaurants, shops, and pubs, is complemented by its proximity to beautiful beaches and coastal towns, which are a mere short drive away.

Irish Staycation Favorites

The data reveals a patriotic preference for local vacations, with Wexford topping the list as the favourite destination. Other highly sought-after locations include the coastal town of Miltown Malbay in County Clare, which ranks third, and Ennis, another Clare town, coming in at number seven. The list also features Inisheer, Killorglin, Adare, Carlingford, Limerick, and Dublin.

The International Perspective

For Irish vacationers venturing further afield, Greece dominates as the preferred international getaway. Spain follows closely, with both countries leading the charge for short-haul summer trips. Sweden, Poland, France, and Italy are also gaining traction in popularity. Significantly, Philadelphia in the United States is emerging as a notable destination, particularly amongst the Irish diaspora.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

