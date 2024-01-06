en English
Ireland

Laura Fox’s Emotional Journey to DWTS Dance Floor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Laura Fox’s Emotional Journey to DWTS Dance Floor

Radio presenter, Laura Fox, catapulted into the limelight as a last-minute entrant for Dancing With The Stars (DWTS), was on the brink of an emotional precipice during her grueling training. Despite being heralded as the bookies’ favorite to claim the coveted Glitterball trophy, Fox confessed her frailty to The Irish Sun, recounting episodes of exhaustion and tearful breakdowns.

Emotional Struggles amid Physical Exhaustion

Fox’s journey to the dance floor was far from glamorous. She battled not only against the physical demands of the dance routines but also wrestled with her mental health. Her nerves and pressure-driven exhaustion led to a severe bout of hives, a clear indication of the emotional turmoil brewing within her.

A Beacon of Support and Advice

Amid the tumultuous whirlwind, Fox found solace and encouragement from her dance partner, Denys Samson, and fellow choreographers. They reminded her of the joy and fulfillment inherent in the dance competition, a sentiment she had seemingly lost amidst the chaos. Kevin McGahern, a past participant, offered her advice on meditation and mindfulness as coping mechanisms to manage the overwhelming stress.

Navigating Negativity and Unveiling Excitement

Faced with a flurry of online criticism, Fox remained steadfast. She rebuffed the notion that her colleagues at 2FM could influence the outcome of the competition, emphasizing that it is the audience’s support and perception that hold sway. Despite the unexpected call-up to DWTS coinciding with her birthday and a spike in her weekend show’s listenership on 2FM, Fox’s focus was unwavering.

On the Threshold of a Grand Debut

As the premiere of DWTS approaches, Laura Fox is gearing up to deliver a stunning performance with Denys to Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ on RTE One. With bookmakers positioning her as a front-runner for the finals slated for St Patrick’s weekend, Fox is simultaneously excited and humbled by the journey that lies ahead.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Ireland

