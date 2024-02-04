Laura Fox: Dancing With The Stars Contestant, Friend of Maura Higgins, and RT Star

Renowned Dancing With The Stars contestant, Laura Fox, and reality TV sensation Maura Higgins share more than just stardom. Their paths crossed a decade ago in a riveting beauty contest, an event that has fostered a lasting friendship despite the competitive grounds. Laura, who emerged victoriously in the face-off, holds nothing but admiration for Maura's skyrocketing career in the UK, a territory she has no intentions of venturing into.

Laura Fox: A Galway Native with a Flourishing Career

A native of Galway, Laura Fox has made a name for herself on the home front. From her notable role as Ireland's Fittest Family presenter to a coveted radio position on 2FM, Laura has carved a successful career at RT. While her friend Maura continues to dazzle audiences in the UK, Laura remains content with her accomplishments closer to home.

From Beauty Contests to Reality TV: The Bond Continues

Despite their diverging career paths, the bond between Laura and Maura has remained unscathed. Laura's admiration for Maura's career trajectory is palpable, even as she continues to excel in her own realm. The decade-long friendship has weathered the test of time, proving that professional rivalry need not eclipse personal relationships.

Laura Fox on Dancing With The Stars: A Determined Contestant

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Dancing With The Stars, Laura Fox has found an unexpected ally in former RT newsreader Eileen Dunne. Their friendship, blossoming amidst the stardust, is a testament to Laura's affable personality. However, it's not just camaraderie that's keeping Laura in the spotlight. After a challenging stint during the show's Movie Week, where she landed in the bottom two, Laura is more determined than ever. Armed with a sassy samba routine, she is all set to dazzle her way through the competition, undeterred by past setbacks.