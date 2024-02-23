Larry Murrin Takes the Helm at Bord Bia, Eyes Future Growth and Sustainability for Ireland's Agri-food Sector

As the dawn breaks over Ireland's lush landscapes, a new chapter unfolds in the agri-food sector with the appointment of Larry Murrin as the new chair of Bord Bia. Succeeding Dan MacSweeney, who provided steadfast leadership for six years, Murrin steps into the role with a blend of enthusiasm and a deep-seated understanding of the industry's past, present, and potential future. With over four decades of experience and a pivotal role in shaping the consumer foods sub-board at Bord Bia, Murrin is poised to steer the organization towards unprecedented growth and sustainability.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

At the heart of Murrin's appointment is a rich legacy of leadership within the agri-food sector. As the former CEO of Dawn Farms, his tenure was marked by innovation and expansion, hallmarks that he plans to bring to Bord Bia. Murrin's extensive experience, including his influential role as Chairman of Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), has endowed him with a unique perspective on both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Ireland's food, drink, and horticulture sectors. His appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the industry seeks to navigate the complexities of global markets while embracing sustainability and innovation.

Charting a Course for Growth and Sustainability

Advertisment

The agri-food sector is a cornerstone of Ireland's economy, with exports exceeding €16 billion in 2023. Under Murrin's leadership, Bord Bia aims to not only enhance its global footprint but also to ensure that sustainability is woven into the fabric of growth. In his inaugural address, Murrin emphasized the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, highlighting his commitment to working collaboratively with the board, CEO Jim O'Toole, and the executive team. The focus is clear: to promote Ireland's agri-food sector as a global leader in quality, sustainability, and innovation. This vision is supported by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, who underscored the significance of Murrin's extensive experience and his potential to lead the sector into a new era of prosperity.

A Tribute to Dedication and Leadership

The transition of leadership comes with heartfelt tributes to Dan MacSweeney, whose guidance and dedication have left an indelible mark on Bord Bia and the wider agri-food sector. Under his stewardship, the organization navigated through challenging times, laying the groundwork for future growth. Minister McConalogue and the agri-food community at large have expressed their gratitude for MacSweeney's contributions, wishing him well in his future endeavors. As Murrin takes the reins, there is a collective sense of anticipation and optimism for what the future holds.

In conclusion, Larry Murrin's appointment as the new chair of Bord Bia heralds a promising chapter for Ireland's agri-food sector. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global expansion, Murrin's vision aligns seamlessly with the organization's goals. As he embarks on this journey, the industry watches with keen interest, ready to support and collaborate towards a future that is not only prosperous but also sustainable for generations to come.