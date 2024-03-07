Laois Set for Expansion: 99 Houses and Crèche Approved in Rathevan Despite Objections

Plans to introduce a new residential area in Laois have officially been given the green light, marking a significant development in the region's housing landscape. An Bord Pleanála's decision to approve the construction of 99 houses and a crèche in Rathevan, Portlaoise, by Thomas Kelly & Sons Group comes after initial conditional approval by Laois County Council in March 2022, sparking a wave of both support and contention among local residents and officials.

Controversy and Approval

The development project, which encompasses a wide array of amenities including 212 car parking spaces, 211 bicycle parking spaces, and extensive landscaping works, faced significant scrutiny at the planning stage. A total of 33 submissions were made against the proposal, highlighting concerns over its potential impacts on local infrastructure, traffic, and the environment. Notably, objections from the Rossdarragh Ratheven Residents Group and several local representatives emphasized fears of piecemeal development and the strain on existing resources. Despite these concerns, An Bord Pleanála's Inspector, after a thorough review, recommended the project's advancement, attaching 20 conditions aimed at ensuring the development's integration into the community and minimizing its impact.

Key Features and Conditions

The approved plan promises a comprehensive living space, featuring a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses designed to cater to a variety of family sizes. The inclusion of a crèche and the construction of a new distributor road, alongside pedestrian and cycle lanes, underscores the development's aim to foster a balanced, community-oriented environment. An essential condition set by the Inspector mandates that the houses be sold to individual buyers rather than corporate entities, ensuring the development remains accessible to families and contributes positively to the community's dynamics.

Future Implications

This decision by An Bord Pleanála is set to transform the Rathevan area, potentially setting a precedent for future developments within Laois and beyond. While it addresses the pressing need for new housing in the region, it also raises important considerations regarding sustainable development and community impact. As construction progresses, the project will likely continue to be a focal point for discussions on urban planning, housing policy, and the balance between growth and preservation in Irish towns.